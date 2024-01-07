The history of Metallica as told in 10 groundbreaking gigs

There aren’t enough superlatives in the world to properly describe Metallica. After forming as one of the first names in thrash, they released the most chart-dominating album heavy metal’s ever been responsible for and became the biggest band in this genre’s history. The road to such monumental success, however, wasn’t only paved by top-notch songwriting; the Four Horsemen have always been a relentless live act.

Since their first show in March 1982, Metallica have basically been addicted to touring, and they’ve always innovated with what they can do at their gigs. So, from playing to more than a million people in Moscow to being the first musicians to perform in Antarctica, this is the story of heavy metal’s greatest ambassadors, summarised in 10 shows.

1. The first show

Radio City, Anaheim, California, USA: March 14, 1982

A baby-faced Metallica – composed of singer/guitarist James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, now-ex-guitarist Dave Mustaine and now-ex-bassist Ron McGovney – first stormed onto a stage at Anaheim metal club Radio City in 1982. Sadly, the night didn’t quite telegraph that this band would rule the world one day.

“Dave broke a string,” James later told Kerrang!. “It seemed to take him eternity to change it and I was standing there really embarrassed.”

2. Kill ’Em All For One

USA: July 27, 1983 – January 22, 1984

Two days after unchaining Kill ’Em All, Metallica (now with guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Cliff Burton) embarked on their first-ever US tour. The upstarts supported NWOBHM favourites Raven and indulged in the kind of hedonism you’d expect from rising rock stars barely in their twenties.

“I can’t remember the Kill ’Em All For One tour: we used to start drinking at three or four in the afternoon,” Kirk told Playboy.

3. Supporting Ozzy Osbourne across America

USA: March 27 – August 3, 1986

Although Master Of Puppets was a cult smash in 1986, Lars believes Metallica didn’t truly “make it” until they supported Ozzy Osbourne in American arenas later that year. The drummer reflected on The Howard Stern Show: “We’d been playing in the minors for years and now we were in the majors!”

Tragically, the shows would mark Metallica’s last American tour with Cliff, who died in a bus accident on September 27, 1986.

4. Seattle 1989

Seattle Center Coliseum, Seattle, Washington, USA: August 29 and 30, 1989

Widely considered one of metal’s greatest gigs ever, the 1989 Seattle show saw Metallica fire on all cylinders at the height of their powers. Armed with firebrand bassist Jason Newsted and hulking material from the previous year’s …And Justice For All, the band tore through a setlist of stone-cold classics.

Moments from the concert movie (like Jason’s roar of ‘Motherfucker, die!’ mid-Creeping Death) are so dear to fans that they’re still recreated live.

5. Playing to 1.6 million Russians

Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia: September 28, 1991

As the Iron Curtain got torn down, Metallica joined AC/DC for the first large-scale metal show in Russian history. It’s since gone down as one of the biggest concerts ever.

Metallica played to a reported 1.6 million onlookers, none of whom had seen anything like it in-person before. “There were tens of thousands of Russian soldiers,” Lars later reflected to Conan O’Brien, “and they were as into the show as all the kids.”

6. The Guns ’N’ Roses run

North America: July 17 – October 6, 1992

It should have gone down as one of the greatest clashes of rock ’n’ roll titans. Instead, Metallica’s co-headline tour with Guns ’N’ Roses is synonymous with the anarchy that consumed its stop at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium on August 8, 1992.

James Hetfield was seriously burned in a pyrotechnic accident. Then, when Guns ’N’ Roses started late and Axl Rose ended the show early, furious fans within the 55,000-person crowd rioted.

7. S&M

Berkeley Community Theatre, Berkeley, California, USA: April 21 and 22, 1999

By the late 1990s, Metallica were too big to fail, and the band began their ongoing series of innovative live concert ideas. They teamed with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, playing classics from their catalogue with backing from trombones, violins and everything else.

When released on video the following November, S&M became a fast benchmark, and now seemingly every metal act, from Bring Me The Horizon to Alter Bridge, has tried it.

8. The Big Four

Worldwide: June 16, 2010 – September 14, 2011

The monumental impact of Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Anthrax got them christened, together, as the Big Four of thrash. Although the seismic and speedy quartet didn’t officially gather under the banner until 2010, when they did, it was fucking glorious.

Metallica (now with Robert Trujillo) headlined and even brought their comrades onstage for dozen-man Am I Evil? covers. Despite the stadium-filling success of the shows, though, there hasn’t been one since autumn 2011.

9. The 30th anniversary gigs

Fillmore Theatre, San Francisco, California, USA: December 9 and 10, 2011

Metallica celebrated their 30th anniversary with two star-studded extravaganzas in 2011. Only select members of the band’s fanclub got in, and when they did they got guest appearances from former members, Rob Halford, King Diamond and more, plus some previously unplayed songs.

“I knew it was going to be fun, but I had no idea I would get that kind of response; [the fans] really missed me,” ex-bassist Jason Newsted later said of the experience.

10. Freeze ’Em All

Carlini Argentine Base, Antarctica: December 8, 2013

On December 8, 2013, Metallica didn’t just become the first band to play on all seven continents. They became the first band to play on all seven continents within a year.

The Freeze ’Em All gig was a silent set to a select few in Antarctica (Metallica couldn’t disturb the penguins), with hits like Nothing Else Matters and Sad But True on the setlist. No Trapped Under Ice, though. Those fuckers.