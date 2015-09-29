Babymetal talk Limp Bizkit, Wembley and Christmas!

After conquering this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals, Babymetal are setting their sights on Wembley arena for the mission of global domination.

While at Reading we caught up with everyone’s favourite Japanese trio to talk about which songs they’d recommend to Babymetal newbies, how they feel about headlining the infamous Wembley arena next year, which bands they’re listening to right now and what they want for Christmas this year!

Check out the full interview below.

Babymetal headline Wembley arena in April next year. To celebrate you can get the below flyer as a MASSIVE 4FT POSTER in the new issue of Metal Hammer – in stores now.

