Abbath take on Immortal's Nebular Ravens Winter

Not just one of the most celebrated and recognisable figures in black metal but, perhaps more importantly, the living embodiment of the genre’s outlaw spirit, Abbath is gearing up for a typically explosive return to action as leader of his own eponymous band.

For anyone drooling at the prospect of the grim trio’s forthcoming debut UK show – which takes place at The Forum in London on January 23, 2016 – this ferocious live performance of revered Immortal curio Nebular Ravens Winter (from the Norwegian legends’ most viscerally obnoxious 1997 album Blizzard Beasts) should provide some infernal sustenance as winter approaches. Never mind that Abbath’s former Immortal colleagues have opted to continue without their talismanic figurehead… this is the real spirit of that seminal band, reborn amid fury, flames and vast amounts of heavy fucking metal. Roll on January… or as Abbath himself puts it, “Enjoy or die!”

