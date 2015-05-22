1975... And All That...

What bands came out top in ‘75? What films were people watching? How much did a pint cost!? All the answers here…

TOP SELLING UK PROG ALBUMS

1) MIKE OLDFIELD

Tubular Bells

2) 10cc

The Original Soundtrack

3) PINK FLOYD

The Dark Side Of The Moon

4) PINK FLOYD

Wish You Were Here

5) RICK WAKEMAN

The Myths & Legends Of King Arthur And His Knights Of The Round Table

TOP 10 GROSSING FILMS

1) Jaws

2) The Rocky Horror Picture Show

3) One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest

4) Dog Day Afternoon

5) Shampoo

6) The Return Of The Pink Panther

7) Funny Lady

8) The Apple Dumpling Gang

9) Aloha, Bobby And Rose

10) The Other Side Of The Mountain

TOP SELLING UK SINGLES

1) BAY CITY ROLLERS

Bye Bye Baby

2) ROD STEWART

Sailing

3) THE STYLISTICS

Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love)

4) WINDSOR DAVIES & DON ESTELLE

Whispering Grass

5) TAMMY WYNETTE

Stand By Your Man

6) BAY CITY ROLLERS

Give A Little Love

7) DAVID ESSEX

Hold Me Close

8) ROGER WHITTAKER

The Last Farewell

9) ART GARFUNKEL

I Only Have Eyes For You

10) JOHNNY NASH

Tears On My Pillow

TOP SELLING UK ALBUMS

1) THE STYLISTICS

The Best of The Stylistics

2) BAY CITY ROLLERS

Once Upon A Star

3) ROD STEWART

Atlantic Crossing

4) THE CARPENTERS

Horizon

5) JIM REEVES

40 Golden Greats

6) ELVIS PRESLEY

40 Greatest Hits

7) MIKE OLDFIELD

Tubular Bells

8) ELTON JOHN

Greatest Hits

9) WINGS

Venus & Mars

10) THE CARPENTERS

The Singles: 1969-1973

STATS AND THAT

A pint of beer cost 30p

A pint of milk cost 6p

A loaf of bread cost 16p

20 cigarettes cost 45p

A litre of petrol cost 16p

The average house cost £10, 846

The average wage was £3, 825.44

Male life expectancy was 69.7 years, women’s was 75.8

The UK population stood at 56.2 million

There were 10.3 murders per million