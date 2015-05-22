1975... And All That...

What bands came out top in ‘75? What films were people watching? How much did a pint cost!? All the answers here…
TOP SELLING UK PROG ALBUMS
1) MIKE OLDFIELD
Tubular Bells
2) 10cc
The Original Soundtrack
3) PINK FLOYD
The Dark Side Of The Moon
4) PINK FLOYD
Wish You Were Here
5) RICK WAKEMAN
The Myths & Legends Of King Arthur And His Knights Of The Round Table
TOP 10 GROSSING FILMS
1) Jaws
2) The Rocky Horror Picture Show
3) One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest
4) Dog Day Afternoon
5) Shampoo
6) The Return Of The Pink Panther
7) Funny Lady
8) The Apple Dumpling Gang
9) Aloha, Bobby And Rose
10) The Other Side Of The Mountain
TOP SELLING UK SINGLES
1) BAY CITY ROLLERS
Bye Bye Baby
2) ROD STEWART
Sailing
3) THE STYLISTICS
Can’t Give You Anything (But My Love)
4) WINDSOR DAVIES & DON ESTELLE
Whispering Grass
5) TAMMY WYNETTE
Stand By Your Man
6) BAY CITY ROLLERS
Give A Little Love
7) DAVID ESSEX
Hold Me Close
8) ROGER WHITTAKER
The Last Farewell
9) ART GARFUNKEL
I Only Have Eyes For You
10) JOHNNY NASH
Tears On My Pillow
TOP SELLING UK ALBUMS
1) THE STYLISTICS
The Best of The Stylistics
2) BAY CITY ROLLERS
Once Upon A Star
3) ROD STEWART
Atlantic Crossing
4) THE CARPENTERS
Horizon
5) JIM REEVES
40 Golden Greats
6) ELVIS PRESLEY
40 Greatest Hits
7) MIKE OLDFIELD
Tubular Bells
8) ELTON JOHN
Greatest Hits
9) WINGS
Venus & Mars
10) THE CARPENTERS
The Singles: 1969-1973
STATS AND THAT
A pint of beer cost 30p
A pint of milk cost 6p
A loaf of bread cost 16p
20 cigarettes cost 45p
A litre of petrol cost 16p
The average house cost £10, 846
The average wage was £3, 825.44
Male life expectancy was 69.7 years, women’s was 75.8
The UK population stood at 56.2 million
There were 10.3 murders per million