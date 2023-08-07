10 of the wildest things you can see on Thunderflix, the world's only streaming service dedicated to heavy metal

Launched earlier this year and already proving a hit with metalheads across the globe, Thunderflix provides the world's very first streaming service dedicated purely to heavy metal, bringing you exclusive access to some of the genre's greatest documentaries, legendary interviews and incredible concert movies. Costing just £6.66 / $6.66 a month (or £66/$66 per year), it's incredible value for money, its service featuring no commercials or ads and new content added every single week.

Best of all? It directly supports creators, pledging to pay more to its contributors than industry giants like Spotify and YouTube. "Heavy metal has been in my soul since I was a 6-year-old kid," Thunderflix founder Samuel Douek told IndieWire back in April. "I want Thunderflix to be the main library of official concerts and films that have come out in the last 30+ years." Available worldwide (excluding Russia) and watchable on any streaming device from Apple, Google Play, Roku, Amazon Fire and others, it's the definitive resource for heavy metal media.

Here are ten of the wildest things you can expect to find on Thunderflix so far.

Ozzy Osbourne opens up on biting the head off a dove

It's one of the most infamous stories in all of metal: The Prince Of Darkness, ever-mischievous, sneaks two doves into a record label meeting in 1981. Bored with how things are going, Ozzy decides to 'liven' it all up a bit by revealing one of the poor birds and...er...biting its head clean off. In the documentary Ozzy Osbourne: Crown Prince Of Darkness, included with Thunderflix, you can hear Ozzy himself discuss the shocking moment in his career.

Alice Cooper discusses the whole chicken incident

Not had enough anecdotes involved unfortunate, unwitting birds meeting a grizzly end in the name of rock? In Super Duper Alice Cooper, legendary shock rock master Alice Cooper opens up on the shocking moment he threw a chicken into a crowd at one of his shows, only to see the crowd turn feral and rip it to shreds. Alice has maintained to this day he didn't know the poor bastard couldn't fly. Watch the documentary on Thunderflix for more.

Horror legends rub shoulders with metal gods

Coming soon to Thunderflix is the acclaimed documentary The History Of Metal And Horror, a passion project from filmmaker Mike Schiff that dissects the decades-long relationship between heavy metal culture and horror movies. Featuring appearances from Corey Taylor, Kerry King, Alice Cooper, Dave Mustaine, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, John Carpenter, Tom Savini, Doug Bradley and many more, its a cast of legends unlike anything you'll find anywhere else.

The 80s thrash metal explosion as seen from the frontlines

In the early 80s, a group of bands emerged in the Bay Area around San Francisco that would change heavy metal forever. In the acclaimed documentary Murder In The Front Row, you can find all about the incredible rise of one of heavy music's most exciting scenes, through the eyes of the people that were there. The documentary features interviews with metal icons including Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, Anthrax, Exodus, Testament and many more.

Heavy Metal Parking lot: capturing the brilliance that was 1980s metalheads

Having long since reached cult classic status, there's a solid chance you've already watched Jeff Krulik and John Heyn's 1986 mini-documentary, Heavy Metal Parking Lot. Coming soon to Thunderflix, you can now either have it on stand-by to rewatch whenever you want or fall in love with it for the very first time. Either way, we promise you this: watching wasted Judas Priest fans get excited to see their favourite band never gets old.

Megadeth show that Latin American metal fans are just next level

Anyone who's seen footage of a major metal band playing in South America knows that those fans are a whole different level of passionate, but if you need any more proof, you have to watch Megadeth's A Night In Buenos Aires concert film on Thunderflix. Taking place in the Plaza Francia public square of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2005, it shows Megadeth are their scything, raucous best, lifted by a humungous and deafeningly loud army of Argentine metal fans. It'll have you wanting to grab your nearest copy of Rust In Piece and board the next plane to Argentina's capital city.

Slash plays his UK hometown for the very first time

So steeped in the lore of the Sunset Strip is Guns N' Roses legend Slash that it's sometimes easy to forget that he was actually originally from the UK! Born in Hampstead, London but raised in Stoke-On-Trent, Slash finally got to play in the town that made him at a special gig alongside his band back in 2011. Fronted by the roof-raising vocals of the excellent Myles Kennedy, Slash played an emotional, 21-song set in Stoke's Victoria Hall - and you can see it all on the special Made In Stoke concert film available on Thunderflix.

Serj Tankian brings us inside his world like never before

In intimate documentary Truth To Power, featuring exclusive interviews and even footage filmed by Serj himself, the System Of A Down frontman opens up like never before to let us see inside his mind and understand what makes a living metal legend and passionate activist tick. We even get some bonus anecdotes from Serj's fellow metal icon and activist, Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello. How's that for some Thunderflicks bang for your buck?

Witness a power metal keyboardist shoot fire from his organ

It's not a euphemism: Powerwolf are a band unlike any other, and they have the keyboardist to prove it. The German power metal titans cover themselves in corpse paint, write songs about werewolves and demonic boners and put on some of the greatest shows in metal today, and The Monumental Mass gives viewers an up close and personal look at one of our world's most bombastic productions. Prepare to have your eyebrows singed off when you load this one up on Thunderflix.

Bruce Dickinson plays the concert of his life in the middle of a warzone

One of the most famous metal concerts of the 90s saw Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson - at that time having left the band - travel to the war-torn Bosnian city of Sarajevo. Featuring a startling look inside the realities of surviving when war is breaking out all around you, it also features incredible footage of Dickinson and his band Skunkworks playing a concert unlike any other. Catch it on Thunderflix and you won't regret it.