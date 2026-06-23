"Music is always interesting when no one knows where the hell it came from." Steve Coogan on the game-changing impact of Nirvana and The Smiths, and why he loves both bands
"When Nirvana released Nevermind, that just redefined everything"
Actor and comedian Steve Coogan has shared his thoughts on the impact of alternative rock icons Nirvana and The Smiths.
During a recent interview with Absolute Radio, Coogan was asked what music from the '90s he cherished most, and immediately responded by referencing Kurt Cobain's band.
"When Nirvana first released Nevermind, that just redefined everything," he says. "My musical taste tends to tap out like mid '90s. I remember the impact that had, it sort of shook everything up, because things had become a little bit tired and sterile at that time.
"The last time something had shaken things up was like The Smiths, in the early '80s," Coogan continues. "And I was there for that. I was like 17, I went to see them in Manchester Free Trade Hall, and it was an exciting time to be around, because music is always interesting when no one knows where the hell it came from, and it just bursts onto the scene almost too soon to be co-opted by commerce.
"That happened with punk, and it happened with The Smiths, and happened with anything that's unfiltered that hasn't been created by marketing people," he added. "But as soon as it gets established, the marketing people leap on it, as happened with the Oasis revival."
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In a development which took the world by surprise, Coogan and Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain's wife, had a brief but passionate two week affair in 2005.
The pair apparently met when both were staying at a West Hollywood hotel. According to a report by UK tabloid newspaper News Of The World, Love later jokingly claimed that she was pregnant with Coogan's baby, a suggestion that Coogan's 'people' dismissed as "nonsense".
Love and Coogan later fell out when Love implied that the comedian was partially responsible for fuelling their mutual friend' Owen Wilson's drug addiction.
"Under normal circumstances I wouldn't comment but I care too much about Owen," Courtney told celeb magazine US Weekly. "I went through it with Steve. I was just out of rehab and he was right there with the drugs. I tried to warn Owen. I tried to warn his friends. I hope from the bottom of my heart that Owen stays the hell away from that guy."
A spokesman for Coogan responded saying, "These accusations are unfounded, unhelpful and hurtful."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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