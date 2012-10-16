Wo Fat: The Black Code

As counter-intuitive as it may seem, a lot of stoner rock is listened to by people who eschew the pleasures of the ’erb. For certain folk, vibrant tones of super-fuzzed guitars and big-muffed bass has enough of a narcotic effect on its own.

So it can be a useful gauge of how effective an LP of this nature is by noting the vicarious signs of highness it induces. Testifiably, The Black Code will leave you crawling through to the kitchen on hands and knees with a head that feels like a volcano, while making yourself a cheddar, Nutella and marmalade sandwich.

Coming on like ZZ Top at their most psychedelic mixed with the 13th Floor Elevators, it’s no surprise to learn that this trio are Texan. Throw into the mix some newer influences from Christbait, Kyuss and Acid King and you’ve got an album (their fourth) designed to submerge the listener rather than to challenge or excite them.