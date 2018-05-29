Wilko Johnson - Blow Your Mind album review

Wilko Johnson - Blow Your Mind 1. Beauty

2. Blow Your Mind

3. Marijuana

4. Tell Me One More Thing

5. That's The Way I Love You

6. Low Down

7. Take It Easy

8. I Love The Way You Do

9. It Don't' Have To Give You The Blues

10. Lament

11. Say Goodbye

12. Slamming

When Wilko Johnson wrote the songs that comprise Blow Your Mind, he didn’t believe he would ever get the chance to enter a studio and record them. Following his astonishing recovery from supposedly terminal pancreatic cancer, however, it’s more than appropriate that he has done so.

This is classic Wilko – songs like It Don’t Have To Give You The Blues could have been recorded at any time in the last half-century. His style is as abrasive as ever, at once straight-ahead and splashing and chopping all over the shop, with shades of everyone from Chris Montez to Beefheart.

But this is no pub-rock clatter – these songs are underpinned by the smoothly oiled, high-functioning rhythm section of Norman Watt-Roy (bass) and Dylan Howe (drums).

Most remarkable are songs like Marijuana, written when Wilko believed he was going to die. Yet even then he was upbeat: ‘Feels so good/Deep down in my misery.’

This album is a monument to an eccentric, indefatigable, indestructible spirit who refused