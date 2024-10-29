"There are definite flashes of brilliance to be found here." Prog metallers Vola evolve in (mostly) the right ways on fourth album Friend Of A Phantom

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

After a three-year gap since their last album, Witness, and teasing their fans with a sprinkling of singles over the last several months, this Danish-Swedish progressive metal quartet have finally unveiled their fourth release and are ready to take it on tour. Since their formation in 2006, Vola have consistently been developing their sound, moving from a djent-heavy era full of heavy riffs, complex rhythms and downtuned guitars, to a prog-influenced period, to most recently landing on a more emotional, atmospheric and eclectic style.

Friend Of A Phantom picks up where Witness left off, only this time the evocative blend of djent, electronica and alternative rock is heavily laced with synth and dreamy choruses. While this album isn’t as intricate as some of their earlier work, it takes time for tracks to truly get their claws in. Asger Mygind’s vocals can always be relied upon to cut through beautifully, and Cannibal, which also features In Flames frontman Anders Fridén, makes for an instantly rewarding album opener thanks to the extra injection of distinctly aggressive vocals. Meanwhile, Glass Mannequin is a slow-burner that grows more hypnotic with each listen.

The Bring Me The Horizon influences and digital effects running through Break My Lying Tongue may grate on some, but the easy groove is hard to deny, and We Will Not Disband is another sneakily sticky track. Sadly, despite strong riffs and breakdowns on Paper Wolf, the chorus falls a little flat. Hollow Kid, however, is a sensational track with contrasting vocals, addictive melodies and effective electronic textures.

Vola continue to flex their creative muscles while maintaining their core identity and, amid the already satisfying intricate soundscapes and soaring vocals throughout, there are definite flashes of brilliance to be found here.

Friend Of A Phantom is out this Friday, November 1, via Mascot