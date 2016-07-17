Vanna – All Hell album review

It only takes until the end of All Hell’s first track to realise that Vanna will be a worthy support to rising stars Beartooth later this year.

Paranoia Euphoria is a furious rebuttal of the people who’ve apparently dragged Davey Muise down, with his furious shouts bursting through sinister, reverberating bass notes.

The Amity Affliction producer Will Putney’s touch can be heard on the polished choruses, and the lyrical theme of overcoming negativity is strong. Musings on life’s shittiness fit over nu metal-inspired sections like the fuzzy mid-section of Circle The Flame, and Flower follows on with an urgent chug carrying the verse. It’s the earlier, heavier tracks that stand out, rather than the latter half, which is a smorgasbord of highly produced choruses with helpings of Papa Roach about them. The nu metal is strong in this one, but it’s all the better for it.