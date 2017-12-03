Trucker Diablo - Fighting For Everything album review

Swooping in with an arena rock attitude, the third album from this Northern Irish foursome elevates them to a new level. Often referred to as stadium pub rockers, the emphasis is now firmly on the ‘rock’, their songs blazing with big ambitions.

Taking cues from AC/DC, Lizzy and Black Stone Cherry, the records hits you right in the chops with the muscular Born Trucker and We Will Conquer All. Let’s Just Ride is so insistently catchy you’ll want to rewind and OD on its melodic drift.

Guitarists Tom Harte and Simon Haddock have an understanding of what Lizzy, Aerosmith and Wishbone Ash achieved; Hart’s vocals are also convincingly powerful. The band are at their best on epic closing track When The Waters Rise – a joyous amalgam of beautifully balanced passion and depth. High grade quality all round.