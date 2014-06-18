The Tripdown Project: Post Modern Delay

Judging by the fact that some of these songs were released as singles as far back as 2011, this Sheffield band have clearly not been tempted to rush-release their debut album.

The advantage of that is that the aptly-titled Post-Modern Delay sounds like a ‘best of’ compilation of tried and trusted crowd pleasers they’ve honed since forming five years ago.

My Condition resembles The Wildhearts chewing on the remains of Feeder, all harmonised hooks and jumpstart-my-heart urgency, while Hiding From My Past marries a twangingly insistent riff with Foo Fighters-style grunge, crackling samples and arena-shaking melodic clout. Tripdown Project’s time may finally have come.