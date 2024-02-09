While they have explored different influences at times across 15 previous albums since their emergence on the late 80s shoegazing scene, it’s hard to imagine a more archetypal album from Stephen Lawrie’s mob than Growing Eyes Becoming String (although their titles certainly improve with age).
As it turns out, it’s a set of songs recovered from sessions in 2013, but its colours could hardly be more firmly nailed to the traditional psych-rock mast: the sleeve even has the third-eye pyramid symbol so beloved of The 13th Floor Elevators and all who have travelled with them.
Nonetheless, as comfort food for the winklepicker-wearing classes, it does a tidy job.
Dead Head Lights is Spacemen 3 on a hospital drip at 4am, (In The) Hidden Fields is The Jesus And Mary Chain on Mogadon and What You Love is Lee Hazelwood sleepwalking through a guest spot with The Cure circa Faith. What’s not to like?