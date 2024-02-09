"Like Lee Hazelwood sleepwalking through a guest spot with The Cure circa Faith": The Telescopes' Growing Eyes Becoming String

Growing Eyes Becoming String is the 16th album from psychedelic shoegaze veterans The Telescopes

While they have explored different influences at times across 15 previous albums since their emergence on the late 80s shoegazing scene, it’s hard to imagine a more archetypal album from Stephen Lawrie’s mob than Growing Eyes Becoming String (although their titles certainly improve with age). 

As it turns out, it’s a set of songs recovered from sessions in 2013, but its colours could hardly be more firmly nailed to the traditional psych-rock mast: the sleeve even has the third-eye pyramid symbol so beloved of The 13th Floor Elevators and all who have travelled with them.

Nonetheless, as comfort food for the winklepicker-wearing classes, it does a tidy job. 

Dead Head Lights is Spacemen 3 on a hospital drip at 4am, (In The) Hidden Fields is The Jesus And Mary Chain on Mogadon and What You Love is Lee Hazelwood sleepwalking through a guest spot with The Cure circa Faith. What’s not to like?

