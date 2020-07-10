The Residents' Metal, Meat & Bone - tricky, bewildering, and irritating

Forty-seven (or so) albums in, and San Francisco’s always intriguing, sometimes flatulent art collective The Residents are just as tricky and bewildering and (occasionally) irritating as they ever were.

This two-CD collection purports to be a series of suitably deranged interpretations of long-lost demo tracks from Alvin ‘Dyin’ Dog’ Snow, an obscure Louisiana blues musician, one CD full-boned and fleshed out, the other demos. Although whether a) Snow ever existed, and b) the songs on the two CDs are connected, is a matter for conjecture.

As it is, the first Residents album since the death of long-term member (and President of The Cryptic Corporation) Hardy Fox boasts several collaborators including Black Francis (Pixies), and sounds like a slightly more demented Tom Waits circa Swordfishtrombones. Unless you listen to the ‘demos’, in which case they sound like The Residents circa 1978.