The Posies: Blood/Candy

For fans of The Posies’ major label debut Dear 23 and 1993 follow-up

Five years on, Blood/Candy proves more than worth the wait. The Glitter Prize and So Caroline are vintage Posies; a riot of sugar-rush harmonies and shimmering power chords, while a brooding Plastic Paperbacks (complete with a growling Hugh Cornwell) and the Jellyfish-esque baroque pop of Licenses To Hide (featuring Broken Social Scene’s Lisa Lobsinger) are ambitious attempts to break free from the mould.

“It’s a beautiful ride,” sighs Ken Stringfellow on Notion 99 amidst chugging guitars, celestial hooks and the whoosh of cymbals. Who are we to argue?