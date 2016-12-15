The Outlaws - Legacy Live album review

Dubbed the ‘Florida guitar army’ by their fans – and for very good reason – The Outlaws are among the legends of southern rock, based mainly on the mid-70s trio of their eponymous debut, Lady In Waiting and Hurry Sundown. Unsurprisingly, Legacy Live leans heavily on this output from 1975 to ’77, bulked out with a solid fistful of tracks from 2012’s It’s About Pride.

It’s all about the scintillating triple-guitar interplay between Henry Paul, Steve Grisham and Chris Anderson, and soaring vocal harmonies that call to mind the Eagles, not least on cornerstone tunes There Goes Another Love Song, Green Grass & High Tides and closer (Ghost) Riders In The Sky. A southern rock masterclass, no question.