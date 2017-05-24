The Mission - The Complete Fall From Grace Box Set album review

Originally released in 2016, Another Fall From Grace was The Mission’s best album since the early 90s. Simultaneously classic (an abundance of chiming guitars and black velvet crooning evoke goth’s heyday) and contemporary (Jade manages to incorporate electronic elements without disgracing itself), it took the band off the 80s nostalgia treadmill and placed them in the here and now.

This box set expands on what they achieved there by adding in a disc of remixes and wrapping the whole thing up in a package that includes two vinyl LPs, a pair of CDs (including a bonus disc of remixes that vary between the interesting and inessential) and a 20-page hardback book.

At least we think it does. The band’s camp couldn’t be arsed to send us a physical copy. Instead, we’ve received a photo they sent over – a nice photo, but a photo nonetheless. So we can’t say how the 180g LPs sound like on a decent stereo system, or whether the book is filled with fantastic memorabilia or pictures of Wayne Hussey’s shaved nutsack. You paysyer money, etc.

What we do know: the original album still stands up, the dancefloor-friendly remixes probably sound good on a Friday night down the local goth club, and the packaging… well, your guess is as good as ours. Still, decent photo though.