The Melvins: Hold It In

This might be Melvins’ fifth album in as many years but Messrs Osborne and Crover show no signs of the creative well running dry.

Having parted ways with their Big Business companions, in what is little short of an alt. rock fan’s wet dream, for Hold It In the duo have recruited Butthole Surfers’ Jeff Pinkus and Paul Leary on guitar and bass respectively. If you think you know what to expect from four musicians who between them have created both Lysol and Locust Abortion Technician, however, you don’t. Serving as a red herring for what’s to come, opener Bride Of Crankenstein is a typically thunderous Melvins affair that calls to mind the best of their Houdini/Stoner Witch Atlantic years. From then on things get weird. Barcelonian Horseshoe Pit sounds like Throbbing Gristle remixed some old Melvins riffs backwards, there’s the distorted punk blast of Nine Yards and the countrified rock’n’roll shuffle of I Get Along (Hollow Moon) is equal parts grooving and utterly disturbing.

Via Ipecac