The Bloody Beetroots - The Great Electronic Swindle album review

Most people know him as Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo, the wrestling maskwearing music producer with a lot of impressive star names in his phone book, or if they don’t know him they will soon.

Much like Mark Ronson has got ahead by riding on the back of/working with some stellar talent, Sir Bob’s latest album rounds up the great and the good from the rock and electronic worlds to create an album that rises and falls like the most ostentatious roller-coaster in the theme park.

There’s no denying Bob’s vision, though, which is grand, epic, with no musical stone left unturned. He’s frenetic and rambunctious (with the help of Perry Farrell) on the punky _Pirates_, Punks & Politics, Foxy Shazam’s Eric Nally brings his pop notes to the party banger (it really is) Into The Void, while Nothing But Love is a soulful, electrified serenade brought to life by Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan.