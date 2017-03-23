The Band Of Heathens - Duende album reviw

Every now and then, a band come along who so palpably love what they’re doing, it makes you wonder why anyone who isn’t getting this level of joy out of their work bothers to get out of bed. AsAll Isoftwareuiphraseguid=“d0c5ec34-b582-4ef2-8a4f-17ebf95e9aa2”>’m Asking kicks off Duende with a soulful swing that has such a pep in its step it’ll brighten any day, it’s infectiously clear that the Band Of Heathens absolutely live for this.

Their take on Americana – stuffed with silky soul, sprinkled with funk, indebted to country rock, blues and both boogie and woogie – rolls around in their influences, from the Stones (of the Rolling and Sly varieties) to The Band, with the enthusiasm of a labrador in a muddy puddle.

Imagine Wilco slipping on their best party hats for a night on the tiles (especially on Cracking The Code) and you’re part way there. Absolutely joyous.