The 3rd Attempt - Egocidical Path album review

Helmed by black metal guitar veteran Tchort – whose curriculum vitae includes time served with Norwegian forefathers Carpathian Forest, Satyricon and Emperor – The 3rd Attempt play a slick, thrash-tinged style of modern sounding black’n’roll, full of snotty punk aggravation and speedy clamour that is sadly bereft of the icy atmospherics and timeless mystique of the aforementioned Carpathian Forest. Their second album’s sound of studio-safe clarity and meticulous technical proficiency destroys the vitality and reckless grit of the band’s self-proclaimed black’n’roll aesthetic and proceedings become a derivative rendition of current meat’n’ potatoes black metal, full of cringy songtitles and embarrassing lyrics. More macho than mysterious, The 3rd Attempt will no doubt appeal to those who revel in the brutal side of contemporary black metal.