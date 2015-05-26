Tau Cross: Tau Cross

The term ‘supergroup’ might seem at odds with the various participants’ values, but there is really no other word to describe Tau Cross, featuring Amebix founder bassist/vocalist Rob ‘The Baron’ Miller, Voivod’s Michel ‘Away’ Langevin on drums and guitarists Andy Lefton and Jon Misery of War// Plague and Misery respectively.

An evolution of the more metallic and varied sound that Rob conjured on Amebix’s excellent Sonic Mass album, distancing himself from the Amebix moniker seems to have allowed Rob even more freedom to journey into areas well outside of the crust and punk spectrum.

Hangmans Hyll, complete with epic synth/organ accompaniment and fantasy-leaning lyrics, sounds like a half-speed punk interpretation of a Dio classic, whilst the acoustic-lead We Control The Fear could be an alt-country/marching band hybrid.

The tribal rhythms underpinning the crusty stomp of Prison are most reminiscent of Amebix, whereas Our Day brings to mind a stripped back, full-tilt Killing Joke./o:p