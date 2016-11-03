Take Over And Destroy album review – Take Over And Destroy

Trending

Death’n’roll deliverance from Take Over And Destroy, from the heart of the Phoenix desert. Read our album review here...

They may hail from Arizona but Take Over And Destroy clearly have one eye on the cooler climes of Sweden.

They describe themselves as a 70s rock’n’roll band trapped in a death metal band, and there’s definitely a touch of Entombed’s death’n’roll to be found on their third full-length, full of muscular, red-blooded riffing and sandpaper raw vocals, but with soulful guitar playing.

They’ve managed the art of mixing disparate genres seamlessly. Opener By Knife also manages to add a touch of the modern gothic Scandinavian sound of Ghost and In Solitude in places – sharing that same sense of brooding melody but without losing metallic firepower. Just as Every Time I Die and Maylene And The Sons Of Disaster did with 70s rock and metalcore, so TOAD do it, but with a death metal twang. Purists may be aghast but this death’n’roll definitely rocks.