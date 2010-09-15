Steve Hooker: Before The Rooster Crows

Self-styled ‘rockabilly blues and soul man’ Steve Hooker

Hooker and his trio also receive occasional assistance from Morrissey-associated guitar-man Boz Boorer (on acoustic, organ, vocals and percussion), but it’s pretty much Steve’s show all the way: stomping, snarling, sliding and generally doing the classic British R&B business in the grand manner.

If gutsy, bluesy, thoroughly committed 70s-style pub-rock harking back to the Feelgoods heyday is your thing, you’re in luck – it’s Steve Hooker’s thing too.