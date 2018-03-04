Start A Revolution - Survivors album review

Five years ago, this German post-hardcore outfit covered Gangnam Style, complete with a tongue-in-cheek, S&M themed video, but the sound, style, and message of Survivors is more earnest and reflective of a band who have been encouraging donations to help refugees on their social pages. First single Hellcome is particularly fierce with angry, empathetic lyrics, the clean singing and choruses – particularly that of Broadcaster – seem strongly inspired by BoySetsFire, and the heavier portions of tracks like Values add some satisfying bite to the mix. Unfortunately, while the album spirit is uplifting and catchy, the songwriting is patchy and tracks like Sit & Wait show that the combined vocal work from Patrick Portnicki, Malik Aziz and Ferdinand Kießling probably needs some finetuning. This is an authentic and engaging release but it still makes you yearn for After The Eulogy instead of filling the void.