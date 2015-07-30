Spin Doctors: Songs From The Road

Eyebrows were raised in 2013 when indie rockers Spin Doctors resurfaced from where-are-they-nowsville as a born-again blues band.

As pop-rock hit-makers from the last century, the odds were not exactly in their favour, but they emerge victorious on this live CD/DVD, recorded while promoting their comeback blues album If The River Was Whiskey.

The ubiquitous hits Two Princes and Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong are present and correct: they also help paper over the cracks from some of the stodgier new material. But despite having spent the last 20 years away from the headlines, the Spin Doctors still know a funky groove when they hear one and bring the gig to a raucous climax. There’s life in the old dogs yet.