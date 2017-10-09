Skarlett Riot - Regenerate album review

Skarlett Riot set the bar high and bled it dry with razor-sharp EP Sentience in 2016, but these Scunthorpe-based upstarts are hellbent on proving they’re here to stay with this second full length effort. Like its predecessor, Regenerate harnesses the penetrative hooks and huge singalongs synonymous with modern metalcore, but there’s an inescapable smattering of darkness meandering through these 10 tracks. Lead single Break thunders out amongst a flurry of synth-tinged beats and frontwoman Skarlett’s commanding vocals, underpinned by hypnotic riffage. Both Stand Alone and Affliction marry serene passages with searing introspection sweeping the soul up in a dark embrace, and in the case of closer Warrior, underlined by The Poison-era BFMV-style guitar licks and thundering grooves. Yes, you’ll have heard this type of thing before – probably from SR themselves – but it’s enticing and anthemic enough to hold your attention.