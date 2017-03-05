Six By Seven - The Closer We Get / Greatest Hits album review

With their misanthropic snarls, their dense, pulsating beats and their way of making menacing electro-rock guitars sound like they’re garrotting you from the dark in a bloodspattered lock-up, Nottingham’s Six By Seven are one of the greatest ‘lost’ bands of the past 20 years. Their avid cult endures though, hence this crowdfunded Greatest Hits and a reissue of their celebrated 2000 second album.

As sinister as the title suggests, The Closer We Get (8⁄ 10 ) encapsulates their grisly grace, with New Year coming on like a meteor strike on the ENO, One Easy Ship Away making like a suicidal Smashing Pumpkins, and My Life Is An Accident and Ten Places To Die proving the band’s mastery of the stalking noise-rock throb that spends three minutes creeping up on you then plunges a cattle prod into your spinal column.