Shrapnel - Raised On Decay album review

Three years on from the release of their neck-bothering debut, The Virus Conspires, Norwich thrashers Shrapnel’s new LP sees the quintet deftly sidestep that ‘difficult second album syndrome’ by delivering a sequel that delivers on their promise in spades. Comprising 11 tracks – including a cover of Slayer staple The Antichrist – Raised On Decay is a flab-free opus full of frenetic yet focused energy, face-melting guitars and super-fast riffs. Informed by the storytelling of King Diamond and HP Lovecraft, the record builds on the classic thrash sound established on their debut by throwing in some punk (Hollow Earth), blues (The Boundaries Set) and classic rock influences (Carved From Above). There’s a big step up in terms of songwriting, especially on the monstrous title track, which suggests they’ve got a bright future ahead.