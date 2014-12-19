Trending

Sepultura/Tambours Du Bronx: Metal Veins: Alive At Rock In Rio

Metal stalwarts impress on home turf.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

As far as live collaborations go, this one is particularly special. Now in their 30th year as a band, Brazilian metal titans Sepultura are releasing this live CD (also available in DVD and Blu-ray formats) of their performance at Rock In Rio 2013 – where they played with French percussionists Les Tambours Du Bronx.

Though both groups deal in the booming strains of dark, heavy music, their chosen genres are quite different – Sepultura blend groove, thrash and death metal, while Les Tambours Du Bronx’s 17-strong team expel rumbling, industrial rhythms on oil drums, adding some electronic elements and techno beats into their mix.

These differences prove to be a perfect pairing – a multi-layered, truly tribal celebration of heavy music. All delivered with a sense of urgency, the strength and groove of Sepultura favourites such as Refuse/Resist and the mighty Roots Bloody Roots take on a new, often terrifying yet always powerful lease of life alongside the percussionists, and the roaring cover of The Prodigy’s Firestarter is a brilliant addition.

Overall, this is a perfect way for the Brazilians to celebrate a milestone in their career./o:p