Seether: Holding Onto Strings Better Left To Fray

Having swayed flirtatiously on the edge of a standard, hard rock mould since forming in 2000, Seether remain unafraid to take audacious risks when making music.

This latest studio effort might seethe with some perilous lyrics, but is far fluffier, way less livid than its predecessors. Although its highlights peak prematurely in the form of amplified opener Fur Cue, and the Slash-infused ruckus of No Resolution, beauty finds its place in the beholder of Master Of Disaster while Country Song does little more than fulfil a humdrum description.

The balance of this 12-track record merely resuscitates the inoffensive radio filler of previous titles, but the melodic qualities that enticed existing Seether devotees retains the potential to seduce a few new ones.