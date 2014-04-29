Sebastian Bach: Give 'em Hell

To quote the title of a song by his former band, Skid Row, Sebastian Bach has called out the big guns with Give ’Em Hell. Former Guns N’ Roses man Duff McKagan plays bass, locking tight with Bobby Jarzombek, the erstwhile solo drummer of Rob Halford, while John 5 (Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie) and Steve Stevens of Billy Idol fame keep the riffs and solos pumping.

Bach is equally renowned for car crash behaviour as high-intensity hard rock but Give ’Em Hell is surprisingly mature. Hell Inside My Head, Dominator and All My Friends Are Dead are as headbanger-friendly as those titles suggest, but producer Bob Marlette polishes things to add rock-esque spin to Harmony, Had Enough and Temptation.

A cover of Rock And Roll Is A Vicious Game, a ballad by April Wine, is suited to the more commercial side of Seb’s delivery. Slave To The Grind it ain’t, but kudos for attempting something different.