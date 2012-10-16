Satanic Bloodspraying: At The Mercy Of Satan

Most of the early black metal leaders get their dues and you can hardly move for bands aping Blasphemy, Sarcofago, Bathory, Burzum and Darkthrone. If there’s one band yet to receive their due, it’s Finnish loons Impaled Nazerene. Well, from the depths of Bolivia come At The Mercy Of Satan with their tribute to the Suomi punky black metal legends.

There’s little background information about SB, just eight slices of ugly, violent filth with titles like Satanic Skullfuck and Necro Dominatrix that wear their influences proudly on their sleeves. Like their mentors, there’s more than a hint of 80s crusty punk and grind, and a whole load of Satan.

It’s a blasting whirlwind of blasphemies and perversion, with all the subtlety and delicacy of a breeze block to the face. At 24 minutes, it’s on the short side for a full album, but then any longer would be a real endurance test.