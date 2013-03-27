Trending

Rock Candy Funk Party: We Want Groove

Blues star channels his inner Harlem pimp.

By Classic Rock 

Joe Bonamassa’s tendency to use the word ‘cats’ in interviews has always hinted that he has latent funk leanings. And so it proves on his hook-up here with Tal Bergman and Ron DeJesus’s revolving-door LA outfit.

At its best, We Want Groove prompts involuntary shape-throwing from men who should know better, with the buttery squelch of Octopus-e and the blaxploitation rug-cut of Spaztastic both coming on like near-miss pitches for the Shaft theme. Elsewhere, like so much instrumental improv, it vamps itself into a corner: New York Song is a six-minute snooze; and if you agree with the title of late-night dreamscape The Best Ten Minutes Of Your Life, then you’ve had a pretty sheltered one.

We’ve had blues Bonamassa, soul Bonamassa, hard rock Bonamassa… You have to applaud the man’s talent for skin-shedding, but, despite some strong moments, you suspect this one might drop off his CV.