Ringworm: Hammer Of The Witch

Hammer Of The Witch offers all you need from one of today’s most vicious metal-infused hardcore bands. With its irate yells, adrenaline-fuelled fretwork and head-spinning guitar solos, the currently streaming title track already shows what to expect of the rest of album – track after track of memorable hooks and powerful riffs that could keep a pit raging for days.

Some of the more striking songs include Psychic Vampire, Die Like A Pig and We’ll Always Have The End, but the bitesize One Of Us Is Going To Have To Die is glorious too, complete with a fierce opening that adds grisly layers to frontman Human Furnace’s opening shouts and then slows things down in an homage to more straight-up hardcore.

Formed in 1991, these guys have toured extensively and improve with each release. Produced by Ben Schigel (Chimaira, Walls Of Jericho), this will be Ringworm’s first Relapse release and proves that their songwriting is now totally in lock step with their brutality.