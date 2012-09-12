Trending

Rickie Lee Jones: The Devil You Know

Covers for uneasy listening.

By Classic Rock 

TODO alt text

Still best known for the louche fingerpop of Chuck E’s In Love back in 1978 (as well as a near soul-consuming relationship with Tom Waits), Rickie Lee Jones has always been more than a beret and a Gitanes.

As well as her (inadvertent) vocal contribution to The Orb’s Little Fluffy Clouds, Jones has made records as diverse as Pirates and Girl At Her Volcano, where she makes a strong claim to be as original a jazz artist as she is a pop singer (that is, very).

For many of us, however, her most moving moment was her stripped-down, heart-on-sleeve version of Walk Away René, where she took the 60s pop/soul classic and made it a stabbed-heart of a song. We hoped for an entire covers album. And now it’s here: covers of rock standards in a Jones stylee, from Sympathy For The Devil and The Weight to Catch The Wind and Masterpiece by producer and collaborator Ben Harper.

It’s more uneasy than easy listening, and a cool flip-side to Patti Smith’s recent covers project. There’s still nobody like Rickie Lee Jones.