Richie Kotzen: The Essential Richie Kotzen

How exactly do you encompass a career as prolific and wide-ranging as Kotzen’s, which includes time with Poison and Mr Big alongside a prodigious solo output?

Curated by Kotzen himself, TERK attempts to get to the heart of his development as a musician by cherry-picking hits and familiar tracks and mixing them up with re-recordings, acoustic versions and demos. Two newies – War Paint and Walk With Me – kick things off in strutting style on the double CD before showcasing Kotzen’s R&B and soul influences on the rocking likes of Fooled Again, OMG and Bad Situation.

Arguably it’s the second half that will draw in the fans, however, as Kotzen presents fresh versions of older tunes such as What Is and High, concluding with demos of Winery Dogs tracks Regret and Damaged. Ultimately, the accompanying DVD of promo videos is really just a very tasty cherry on top of a fine and funky cake.