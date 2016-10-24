Ray Wilson - Makes Me Think Of Home album review

This soulful Scotsman’s curious trajectory went from Stiltskin one-hit wonder to replacing Phil Collins in Genesis. Wilson lives in Poland now, enjoying a successful career away from typecasting. His sixth solo album is a solid, well-produced blend of rock, pop and prog, full of melancholy autobiographical details. It also touches on the Scottish referendum, homages ELO and damns drink and drugs.

Calvin And Hobbes isn’t as cheery as you’d think, but dwarfing the couple of U2-alike numbers is the standout title track, which moves through impressive Floydean phases of epic sax and guitar. One thing’s indisputable: Wilson has a rich, sonorous voice.