Raw In Sect – Kitro album review

Kitro 1. Astro

2. Therion

3. Arena

4. Karnavali

5. Kitro

6. Lycanthropy

7. Argonautes

8. Trauma

9. Parapono

10. Phrygia

11. Gramma

12. Fortuna

Any band that doesn’t sing primarily in English can give themselves an almighty mountain to climb in getting their music heard. The likes of Rammstein, Sólstafir and Babymetal come to mind amongst those who have achieved that elusive crossover appeal and, on their third album, Greece’s Raw In Sect have gone all in and produced a collection of songs all sung in their mother tongue.

Lead single Therion exemplifies the tone of the 12 songs included on Kitro, steeped primarily in the Greek folk scene, classic rock and a sprinkling of punk gang vocals with a pace to match. Mix a Flying V and an oud and this is what you get: modern metal mixed with the traditional.

Kitro sounds inspired by its surroundings, the manic energy of the Greek roads, the volatility of its streets, and pride in the band’s homeland.