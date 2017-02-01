Psychedelic Witchcraft - Magick Rites And Spells album review

Considering the band name and album title it would be easy to cast Psychedelic Witchcraft in with the current crop of occult doom bands. Thankfully the usual Sabbath formula is avoided for a more authentic and satisfyingly bluesy garage fuzz.

Lilting licks and creepy riffs swagger along and stay tantalisingly just below the levels of heavy metal, whilst the rhythm section keeps things grooving with meaty fills and noodling bass runs, keeping proceedings grounded in the 70s. Fronted by vocalist Virginia Monti, whose versatile delivery is both sultry and commanding, it’s easy to imagine PW starring in the kind of sleazy 70s Italian horror/giallo film championed by Electric Wizard and Magick Rites… carries an authenticity inherited from Italy’s long-standing celebration of black magic and the occult. Their covers of Blue Oyster Cult’s Godzilla and The Dark Lord from Lemmy’s pre-Hawkwind band Sam Gopal are satisfying odes but PW have enough charm of their own.