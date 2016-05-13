Pat Travers & Carmine Appice: The Balls Album

Old-school rock’n’roll hustlers guitarist/vocalist Pat Travers and drummer Carmine Appice originally teamed up in 2004 for a hefty jam session with bassist TM Stevens that lasted until the tape ran out. It was fun while it lasted.

Travers turned up his shred-ometer to match Appice’s bombastic tub-thumping and ripped cheerfully through a number of styles, from blues rock to funk rock to southern rock to psychedelia, with a ballad thrown in for good measure. He even chucked in a few guide vocals, sounding like David Bowie at one point.

The resulting album, titled It Takes A Lot Of Balls, got released into a void, but a dozen years later they’ve tarted up the tapes, stuck on a new cover and added a couple of bonus tracks, including a cover of Barry White’s Never Gonna Give You Up. In fact, you might think it’s a brand new release. Gercha.