Finnish band One Desire clearly have the talent to bridge the gap between melodic rock heavyweights of yore and the 'new breed' that includes Eclipse, Work Of Art et al. Apologise will figure among the genre's finest tunes of 2017, and it's not alone on this remarkable debut. Make sure you catch them performing it live – they're playing on a UK tour with Eclipse this month.