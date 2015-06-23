OHHMS: Cold

A mere one year together but already two albums in, the ambition of this Kent-based quartet seems fuelled by righteous indignation.

Born of a love of Swans and bands of their ilk, and a desire to espouse existential outrage, their debut, Bloom, was a blend of doom, post-rock, prog and noise.

Like its predecessor, Cold’s 30-odd minute runtime comprises only two tracks, The Anchor building across half of its 18 minutes to a monumental eruption. Vocalist Paul Waller’s melodic baritone soon degenerates into a throaty bellow, underpinned by squalls of feedback and eddying stormfronts of riffs. Their prog influences reveal themselves any time the clouds subside, solos arcing like rainbows before being crushed. OHHMS might not yet be up there with their influences, but the evolution they’ve shown, combined with their ability to engage throughout such long compositions, hints at a brighter future than the one they predict for the rest of mankind.