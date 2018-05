Haken guitarist Richard Henshall and Between The Buried And Me bassist Dan Briggs take no prisoners on their debut, a jazz-fusion thrill ride, fleshed out by Trioscapes drummer Matt Lynch and ex-Haken keyboardist Pete Jones. Crisp production, sublime musicality and the odd curveball – Ripped Apart And Reassembled is a hybrid of Gentle Giant and Robin’s Nest – posit a jaw-dropping new unit.