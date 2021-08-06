Night Ranger underwhelm as songwriting falls short on ATBPO

Night Ranger cut so many great songs in the 80s, not least the power-ballad mega-hit Sister Christian.

And on three albums from the past 10 years, that old magic has returned in some zinging melodic rock anthems. But the songwriting falls short of their usual high standards.

Breakout has plenty of twin-guitar sizzle from Brad Gillis and Keri Kelli, and Dance cheekily recycles the big beat from We Will Rock You, but it’s only with the last track on the album that these guys get anywhere close to their best work.

This is not a bad album per se, but from a band of this calibre, it’s all rather underwhelming.