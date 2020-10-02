Nickelback's All The Right Reasons: expanded, with a faint whiff of Nashville

Nickelback: All The Right Reasons (15th Anniversary Edition) deals All The Right Reasons (15th... Amazon Prime £11.98 Nickelback - All The Right... Base.com £13.99 Nickelback All the right... EMP UK £18.99

It’s doubtful that Nickelback would be quite so reviled in certain quarters if they hadn’t sold 50 million albums, of which this 2005 set accounted for around 18 million.

Sure, their brand of polished-up post-grunge never pushed any envelopes, but for all Chad Kroeger’s leery, creepy lyrics the gutsy riffs and ear-worm hooks of Follow You Home, Animal and The Next Contestant are still hard to resist. Side Of A Bullet is another satisfyingly metallic track, and they rock harder on the 2006 live set included here.

Elsewhere, though, far from corporate grunge-lite, on songs like Rockstar and Photograph they sound uncannily like mainstream bro-country.

An acoustic version of the latter tune and a couple of others are included here, strengthening the whiff of Nashville. And while their take on Queen’s We Will Rock You is suitably stomping, it’s anything but unpredictable.