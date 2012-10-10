Trending

Nations Afire: The Ghosts We Will Become

Where punk and emo collide.

By Classic Rock 

Featuring members of punk and hardcore stalwarts Ignite, Rise Against and Death By Stereo, Nations Afire take the hallmarks of the scene that spawned them – particularly the chants, gang vocals and 100mph riffs of the title-track – yet appear to be peeping over the punk rock wall at a wider world outside.

But they must have gone through some kind of musical wormhole, as they appear to have landed in 2002; the meaty punk that comes naturally to them weaving itself into the turn-of-the-century emo of early My Chemical Romance and The Used.

Unfortunately the shiny melodies and chest-beating vocals are unsalvageably tainted by the hideous, Staind-flavoured acousto-whinge of Even The Blackest Heart Still Beats.