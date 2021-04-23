Motorhead are a well-oiled machine on Louder Than Noise... Live In Berlin

While awaiting the 40th anniversary mega-package of No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith’, here’s Motorhead’s final, longest-serving line-up captured serenading 12,000 Motörheadbangers at Berlin’s Velodrom during 2012’s Kings Of The Road tour.

Long settled into a career-spanning set reaching back to Metropolis, Lemmy, Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell add essential roots homages, including Muddy Waters-style blues (You Better Run) and high-octane 50s rock‘n’roll (Going To Brazil), along with Campbell’s String Theory guitar fanfare and Dee’s drum solo in The One To Sing The Blues.

Despite being only three years before Berlin was the scene of Motorhead’s final show, Lemmy’s growl, bass rumble and announcements are on good form fronting this well-oiled mean machine.

“We are Motörhead, and we are rock‘n’roll,” he declares after the traditional double-headed home stretch of Ace Of Spades and Overkill. Fresh evidence is always welcome, and this was a scorcher.