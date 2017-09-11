Trending

Monolord - Rust album review

Accessible doom/fuzz with a slight whiff of teen spirit

By Metal Hammer 

TODO alt text

“Some refer to them as ‘the Nirvana of doom,’” says the accompanying bumph to Swedish doom trio Monolord’s third full-length. Who those ‘some’ are is a mystery, but calling someone the Nirvana of anything isn’t a recommended topic of polite conversation. You can see what they mean, though. On the surface, the Swedes’ riff-built wall of fuzz is more obviously indebted to slow swagger of the likes of Saint Vitus, Pentagram or, during the slumbering, string-augmented melancholy of Wormland in particular, the occult strains of Candlemass. Like the Seattle grunge legends, however, the trio know how to write a memorable hook, crafting here six tracks of lumbering doom that are hugely accessible without having sacrificed their crushing heaviness – the ethereal yet pulverising epic Forgotten Lands being the zenith of this approach.