Ministry - Reissues album review

As gloriously demented as he is, Al Jourgensen is smart enough to know that neither Sphinctour (6⁄ 10 ) nor Animositisomina (5⁄ 10 ) are particular highlights in the Ministry catalogue. That said, both have their charms.

The former was the last album to feature long-time bassist Paul Barker and sounds very much like the work of a band on the edge of collapse. There are some great riffs, some choice bits of vocal insanity and a decent cover of Magazine’s The Light Pours Out Of Me, but compared to the dizzy heights of 1992’s Psalm 69 or its bruising follow-up Filth Pig (1996), it’s a weak chapter in an otherwise gripping story.

Sphinctour is a live album from the legendarily debauched Filth Pig world tour. As a result, it was never going to successfully mirror the spiralling insanity of that period in Ministry history, but it does pack a raw and meaty punch and boasts suitably coruscating versions of N.W.O., Just One Fix and Thieves.