Ministry - Reissues album review

Hits and misses from Al Jourgensen’s industrialists

As gloriously demented as he is, Al Jourgensen is smart enough to know that neither Sphinctour (610) nor Animositisomina (510) are particular highlights in the Ministry catalogue. That said, both have their charms.

The former was the last album to feature long-time bassist Paul Barker and sounds very much like the work of a band on the edge of collapse. There are some great riffs, some choice bits of vocal insanity and a decent cover of Magazine’s The Light Pours Out Of Me, but compared to the dizzy heights of 1992’s Psalm 69 or its bruising follow-up Filth Pig (1996), it’s a weak chapter in an otherwise gripping story.

Sphinctour is a live album from the legendarily debauched Filth Pig world tour. As a result, it was never going to successfully mirror the spiralling insanity of that period in Ministry history, but it does pack a raw and meaty punch and boasts suitably coruscating versions of N.W.O., Just One Fix and Thieves.

The real gem here is 2004’s Houses Of The Molé (810): the first of Jourgensen’s George W. Bush-bashing album trilogy. It’s a blistering industrial thrash assault from start to finish, and a gleeful white-knuckle encapsulation of Jourgensen’s subversive approach to punkrock politics. The mad sod.